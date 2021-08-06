The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Alkaline Water were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 30.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Alkaline Water in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 109.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the period.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WTER. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WTER opened at $2.08 on Friday. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER).

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.