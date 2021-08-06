The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.83, but opened at $29.00. The Andersons shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 732 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $903.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

