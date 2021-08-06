The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Sells $7,520,426.48 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.