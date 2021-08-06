The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,503,474 shares of company stock valued at $219,581,346 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

