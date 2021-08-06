The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. Insiders sold a total of 422,687 shares of company stock worth $30,816,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.30 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

