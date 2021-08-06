The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.20.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

