The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.50. The China Fund shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 14,480 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.34.

Get The China Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.