The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months on soft fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed estimates and declined year over year. Results were impacted by a soft sales performance across three of the four segments. Reduced shipments from the prior year’s peak along with an unfavorable price mix mainly hurt sales. This along with higher manufacturing and logistics costs, and increased commodity costs dented the bottom line and margins. Driven by these factors, Clorox issued a sluggish view for fiscal 2022. However, progress on its IGNITE strategy and contributions from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. Management recently announced plans to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements.”

CLX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $163.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $238.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.07.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after buying an additional 199,542 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 316.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

