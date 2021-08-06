The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $56.53. 234,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,313,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

