The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $404.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $411.17. 6,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,041. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $292.89 and a 1 year high of $425.05.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

