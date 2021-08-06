The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $404.92.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of COO stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $411.17. 6,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,041. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $292.89 and a 1 year high of $425.05.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.