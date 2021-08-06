The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $514.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

