The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $43.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,676 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Green Plains by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $624,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.