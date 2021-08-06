The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Buy

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

