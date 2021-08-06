The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Buy

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.
Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.01.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
