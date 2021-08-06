The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $368.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $322.00 to $368.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Shares of SEDG opened at $286.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

