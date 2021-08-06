The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $756,518.21 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on THG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

