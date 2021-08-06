The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Hershey by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after buying an additional 82,099 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Hershey by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.53.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

