The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $86.85, but opened at $91.16. The Howard Hughes shares last traded at $91.58, with a volume of 1,448 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.12 and a beta of 1.53.

About The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

