The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price increased by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s previous close.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Get The Joint alerts:

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08. The Joint has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Equities analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Joint by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Joint by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.