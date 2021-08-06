The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.30 Million

Brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to announce sales of $15.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year sales of $101.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $124.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $371.23 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $506.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEV shares. National Bank of Canada started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price target on The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $14.59 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

