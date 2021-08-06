The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Announces Earnings Results

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Macerich stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,367. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.