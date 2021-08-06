The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.88, but opened at $45.79. The ODP shares last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 12,554 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

The ODP announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 86,320.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

