The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to announce earnings per share of $3.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.13 and the lowest is $3.06. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $3.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $16.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $15.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $189.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 210,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,101,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

