The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $154.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $150.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.94.

PG stock opened at $142.50 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

