The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $139.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.94.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.50 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.79.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

