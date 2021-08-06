The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RMR. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

The RMR Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,884. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.23. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

