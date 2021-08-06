The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $330.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.39.

SHW opened at $295.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $216.42 and a 12 month high of $298.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,566 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,188,000 after acquiring an additional 832,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $581,188,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

