The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Boosted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. 76,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $891,315. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

