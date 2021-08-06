The Southern (NYSE:SO) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SO. Mizuho reissued an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.85.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $891,315. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.