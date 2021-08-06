The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Timken were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 1,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 86,094 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

TKR stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $3,322,542.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,040,629.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,446 shares of company stock worth $7,786,531 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

