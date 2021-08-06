The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Timken in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,516.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,531. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

