The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.The Timken also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $75.01. 546,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,006. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken has a 1 year low of $49.39 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,446 shares of company stock worth $7,786,531 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

