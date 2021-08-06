The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 45,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 349,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLNCF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Valens from C$3.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Valens from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

