The Weir Group’s (WEIR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.22).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,680 ($21.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -341.43. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,864.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

