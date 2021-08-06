The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

