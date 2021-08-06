TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,903,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,085. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $370.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Cowen cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

