Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lessened by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 91.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.43. 12,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,062. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $544.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

