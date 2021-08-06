Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $600.00 at Argus

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price lifted by Argus from $530.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

NYSE TMO opened at $542.35 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $544.36. The stock has a market cap of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 464,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after buying an additional 79,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

