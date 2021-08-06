ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 3.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThermoGenesis (THMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.