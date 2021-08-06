TheStreet Downgrades Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

NYSE:CODI opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.51. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.31 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.