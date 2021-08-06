TheStreet Upgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to “B”

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

EA stock opened at $137.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

