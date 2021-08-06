THETA (THETA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $655.06 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $7.02 or 0.00017251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $7.02 billion and approximately $655.06 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THETA has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.62 or 0.00893920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00097930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00042398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

