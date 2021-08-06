Thomas Buonaiuto Acquires 1,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) EVP Thomas Buonaiuto bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

