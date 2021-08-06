Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$155.00 at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.57.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$139.95. 245,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,831. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$124.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$98.44 and a 12-month high of C$141.16.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

