Tiaa Fsb Acquires 829 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Corning were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $200,141.64. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,399 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,003.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 112,471 shares valued at $4,919,708. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.24. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

