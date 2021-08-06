Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,646 shares of company stock worth $7,799,645. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

