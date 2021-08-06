Tiaa Fsb Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 418,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

