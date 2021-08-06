Tiaa Fsb Invests $2.47 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 91,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $929,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.19 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

