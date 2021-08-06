Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

