Tiaa Fsb Sells 8,632 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after buying an additional 444,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

