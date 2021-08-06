Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.24. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 9,102 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $244.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

In related news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 262,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

